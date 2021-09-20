Here's who won this year's 757 Battle of the Beers

Over 30 breweries were on tap at the sold-out 757 Battle of the Beers Festival in Virginia Beach over the weekend. Here's who won.

Several Hampton Roads breweries claimed a prize in the ninth annual 757 Battle of the Beers Festival, featuring over 30 breweries Saturday.

During the sold-out festival at Virginia Beach's Camp Pendleton, people got to sample craft beers and watch breweries compete on behalf of their chosen charities.

Awards were given in three categories: “Brewer’s Choice,” “People’s Choice,” and “Battle of the Brewers.” Proceeds are going to the winning breweries’ charities, as well as St. Mary’s Home and Hope House Foundation.

Luckily, you can try some of the beers that won. Here's a look at those winners, as well as where to get them.

Brewer's Choice: Commonwealth Brewing Company in Virginia Beach

In this competition, people got to vote for their favorite brew. That's after tasting all of the beers on tap, or as many as possible.

The winner was the Peanut Butter & Jealous from Commonwealth Brewing Company. It's described as raspberry, blackberry, and peanut butter gose brew with lactose 6.5%. You can order it on Commonwealth's website. Its charity of choice was Virginia Beach CASA, an organization that works with abused and neglected children.

The Garage Brewery in Chesapeake took silver with its Boss Lady Vol.3. It's described as a sour and fruited beer with flavor notes of citrus and sweet stonefruit. It's listed on the brewery's tap list.

Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake took bronze with its Strawberry Vanilla Blonde brew.

People's Choice: Vibrant Shore in Virginia Beach

This is where brewers got to sample each beer and blindly vote on the best.

The winner was Vibrant Shore Brewing Company with its Sacred & Salacious Belgian dubbel, benefiting the Hunter Berns Foundation. The brewery told 13News Now that it's currently available at its tasting room at 505 18th Street. They also have pints and growlers to go.

Precarious Beer Project in Williamsburg took silver with its Italian-style pilsner. According to the brewery's website, it's available at its beer hall.

New Realm Brewing Company took bronze with its Oaxaca Choca, an imperial Mexican chocolate stout. In a press release, the brewery said it's re-releasing this brew on Sept. 21. It will be available on draft and in 16 oz four-pack cans in the brewery's to-go coolers.

Battle of the Brewers

On the event's website, this is described as a brewer team-based event featuring three rounds of beer-themed events.

Tradition Brewing Company in Newport News was the winner of this, benefitting the Animal Aid Society.

Second place was a three-way tie between Benchtop Brewing in Norfolk, Billsburg Brewery in Williamsburg, and Big Ugly Brewing.