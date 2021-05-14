A new list ranking the best BBQ cities in America has many people scratching their heads

Virginia Beach tied for third on the list of best Barbecue cities in America. The city ranked above cities in Texas.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — May is National Barbecue Month and online food magazine Chef’s Pencil released a list of its best and worst cities to get barbecue.

They probably didn’t know they’d be starting a war.

The rankings are based on TripAdvisor ratings of barbecue joints in the 75 largest cities.

To many people’s surprise, Virginia Beach is tied for third place on the list with New Orleans taking the top spot.

The list has fueled debate online with many people wondering why the most legendary barbecue cities in America are closer towards the bottom of the ratings.

Kansas City came in at 39, Memphis at 47, and Houston at 56 is just slightly better than Jacksonville, Florida.

Something clearly isn’t adding up here.

But at least some of the cities are having fun with it. Virginia Beach and Houston got into a lighthearted back-and-forth on Twitter, with Visit Houston tweeting out a long string of laughter at the rankings.