Attention, beer fans: Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is back

The popular collaboration between two iconic Pennsylvania brands hits the shelves and taps today. It will be available in Virginia.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Two iconic Pennsylvania brands announced they're teaming up once again to bring a tasty concoction that should leave beer drinkers and chocolate lovers in a frenzy.

D.G. Yuengling & Sons and The Hershey Company announced the release of D.G. Yuengling & Son's Hershey's Chocolate Porter, which will be available in bottles and drafts beginning today.

The beer combines Hershey's cocoa powder and chocolate nibs with Yuengling's porter recipe, which dates back nearly 200 years.

It's the first time that Yuengling has experimented with adding chocolate to its beer products.

The limited-release porter first hit shelves and taps as a test run in 2019. The brew proved to be popular, quickly selling out within weeks. It proved to be just as popular last year during its limited run.