A 'Vegan Extravaganza' is coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Avocargo food truck is known for its creative plant-based cuisine. This weekend, they're holding a free event in Hampton that will bring together local chefs to showcase the possibilities of vegan dining.

The "Vegan Extravaganza" will feature local vegan chefs showcasing their skills with live cooking demonstrations, tastings and interactive workshops.

A vegan marketplace will also offer plant-based ingredients and products, as well as eco-friendly merchandise. Speakers will also be on hand to discuss health benefits, environmental impacts and ethical aspects of veganism.