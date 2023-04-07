Phoebus Spring Fling & Beer Fest to bring beer, food and live music to Hampton

The event will take place on East Mellen Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Phoebus Spring Fling & Beer Fest is returning to Hampton on April 15, an event full of beer, food and live music.

The event will take place on East Mellen Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

The area will transform into a vibrant outdoor street festival featuring local artisans, beer and cider tastings, food vendors, live music and more. More than 60 artisans and businesses from Hampton Roads will participate.

The event is free and open to the public. The beer fest will cost $45 during the pre-sale that ends April 14 and will increase to $50 on the day of the festival.

The cost covers 4-ounce tastings and a complimentary Phoebus glass for the first 700 guests.