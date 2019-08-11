VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The popular chicken sandwich debate right now is Popeye's versus Chick-fil-A.

Now See the LIght, Be the Light is asking who has the best chicken sandwich in Hampton Roads.

The organization is hosting The Hampton Road Chicken Sandwich Challenge to figure it out.

On Saturday, November 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local chefs will face off at the Holiday Inn at 5655 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach for the title of Best Chicken Sandwich in Hampton Roads.

13News Now's Madison Kimbro will be one of four judges in the competition, but they won't be the only ones who vote. Attendees voices will also have their votes count in the competition.

The competition offers more than just bragging rights and a trophy. A portion of the ticket sales will support Out of The Ash, See the Light Be the Light's program supporting children of domestic violence.

Tickets can be purchased online.

For more information about the competition including the list of chefs participating, click here.

