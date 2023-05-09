New brunch restaurant Biscuit Belly opens in Chesapeake next week

The grand opening celebration in Chesapeake will feature lots of freebies, like $50 giftcards to the first 50 customers and Heine Brothers’ free drip coffee all day.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new brunch spot specializing in gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches and boozy beverages opens in Chesapeake next week.

Kentucky-based restaurant Biscuit Belly will open its first Virginia location on Volvo Parkway on Monday, with a grand opening event planned for Friday, May 19.

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky in 2019, Biscuit Belly now has eight locations across Kentucky, Georgia, Indiana, and Alabama. And the company plans to open at least four more stores in Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina before the end of the year.

“We’re delighted to open our first location in Virginia and bring our big, gourmet biscuits and other breakfast treats to the Chesapeake community,” said Lauren Coulter, Co-Founder and Director of Franchise Sales and Development for Biscuit Belly, in a press release.

“Biscuit Belly is all about serving up more than just delicious Southern cooking to brunch lovers; we want to provide a place for people to come together and create memories over a delicious meal.”