ATLANTA — Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing a new flavor, Cookie Cake Ice Cream, set to hit stores on Thursday.

The company made the announcement via Twitter, announcing the flavor will feature a sweet cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookie pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, Blue Bell's executive director of advertising and marketing.

Cookie Cake is available in the half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.

