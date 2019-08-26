BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth and salty cravings all at once with their newest flavor – Salted Caramel Cookie!

Blue Bell describes Salted Caramel Cookie as a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

“Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “What makes this flavor stand out from all of the others is the cookie. The vanilla crème filled cookie balances the caramel ice cream and salted swirl perfectly.”

Salted Caramel Cookie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.

Also look for Happy Tracks in stores now. Happy Tracks is a creamy vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and a dark chocolate fudge swirl.

“Salted Caramel Cookie and Happy Tracks are great additions to the ice cream aisle as we transition to the fall,” Lawhorn added. “Our flavor cravings may change during the cooler months, but a love of ice cream never goes away.”

