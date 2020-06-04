Boys & Girls Club providing grab-and-go dinners for area youth

Some Boys & Girls Club locations in Hampton and Newport News are providing grab-and-go dinners for youth under 18.

HAMPTON, Va. — Eight Boys & Girls Club locations in Hampton Roads are providing grab-and-go dinners to youth in need, regardless of membership, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals are available to youth Monday through Friday, between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Hal Smith, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, said Monday they are looking for funds to also give out breakfast in the near future.

“We are working to give kids as much normalcy during this difficult time as possible, and since our kids are used to having dinner with us, we wanted to be able to provide it even though the Clubs are closed,” Smith said.

A Monday release from the organization said the clubs had passed out more than 350 meals last week.

Here are the Boys & Girls Club locations in Hampton Roads where youth can pick up meals:

Hampton

(Citizens) 1815 Shell Rd, Hampton, VA 23661

Newport News

(Aqueduct) 13244 Aqueduct Dr, Newport News, VA 23602

(Crossroads Village) 12749 Nettles Dr, Newport News 23601

(Greater Hampton Roads) 629 Hampton Ave, Newport News, 23607

(Marshall Courts) 3301 Marshall Ave, Newport News, VA 23607

(Peninsula) 429 Thorncliff Dr, Newport News, 23608

(Pinedale Manor) 705 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA 23601