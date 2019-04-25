Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with donation to LGBTQ+ group for every chicken sandwich sold

The fast food restaurant will donate 40 cents for every Ch'King sandwich sold through June 30, with a maximum donation of $250,000, to the Human Rights Campaign.

INDIANAPOLIS — Burger King is supporting the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.

The fast food restaurant announced it will donate 40 cents for every Ch'King sandwich sold through June 30, with a maximum donation of $250,000, to the Human Rights Campaign, which is the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!



during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

And don't think we didn't notice the side eyes emoji in the tweet.

Burger King used a parenthesis to emphasize the donations will be made "even on Sundays" — clearly trolling Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

According to the company's website, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays because founder Truett Cathy wanted one day set aside where his employees and he could rest up and worship if they chose.

Chick-fil-A has also made headlines for its donations to charities that oppose same-sex marriage, such as The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain announced in 2019 that it would roll out a "more focused giving approach" in three areas: hunger, homelessness and education.

Burger King describes its new sandwich, which is now available nationwide, as a hand-breaded chicken filet served on a toasty, potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce.

As an incentive to try the new menu option, Burger King is giving customers a free Whopper with the purchase of a Ch'King sanwich on their website or BK app until June 20. The coupon must be applied before placing the order.

