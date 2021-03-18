Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival 2021 features new dishes, cocktails, expanded access to park

Some new features this year? Dishes like Spam musubi with sushi rice, chicken bulgogi and chicken andouille gumbo, and new alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from January 2020.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's annual spring Food & Wine Festival is back for 2021, kicking off on April 2 and running through May 23.

The amusement park sent out the highlights of its festival plans Thursday afternoon.

Going for the drinks? Some of the new ones are the Honeybee hurricane, the Dark & Stormy with Myers® spiced rum, Ouzo lemonade and RumChata, and the non-alcoholic chocolate or vanilla banana milk.

"This year’s menu features more than 25 festival favorites and fresh twists on classic cuisines from around the world that pair perfectly with more than 75 wines, brews, and cocktails," the spokesperson wrote.

Here are some of the culinary regions represented in the 2021 festival:

Virginia

Mexico

Hawaii

Brazil

Jamaica

South Korea

Italy

The Mediterranean

A spokesperson for Busch Gardens said the Food & Wine Festival would allow guests to access many of the park's attractions that were limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the first time in over a year, more than 100 acres of the park is open for guests to explore all 10 European villages and experience some of their favorite coasters, rides, and live entertainment!" the release said.

This expanded access comes with certain health precautions.