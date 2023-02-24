Here's a cafe in Yorktown that's a one-stop shop for all your wellness needs

There's more than just coffee and sandwiches at this cozy cafe - there's also a spa and salon.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORKTOWN, Va. — A spa and a salon aren't things you usually see featured in a Friday Flavor segment.

"When I first opened, I wanted it to be a place someone could go to and just enjoy themselves," Lisa Sharpe said.

She opened the Body Shoppe Spa & Salon in 1996 with big ideas and dreams.

After some ownership changes, her daughter, Abby Bunting, took ownership of the salon ad spa.

It was a natural next step for me to take over the spa and bring it back to my family," Bunting said.

"Growing up in it, I've always admired my mom for chasing her dream," she continued, becoming emotional while looking at her mom.

Since Bunting took over, some things have changed, but for the most part, things have stayed the same, like their slogan: You deserve it.

"Caring for others has to begin with caring for yourself," Bunting said.

"Self-care looks different to everybody. Sometimes my self-care is a quick cup of coffee by myself, and I love my coffee," Bunting laughed.

Yes, you read that right, coffee. This spa and salon opened a full-service cafe so that you can treat yourself in multiple ways.

Cafe Full Circle has a full menu like any other cafe. And no, you don't have to go to the spa or salon to swing in and grab a coffee or a bite.

"It's just a place to come in and relax. People come in and do their schoolwork and do reading, and that's great to see," Sharpe said.

Let's talk about the food. They have your standard cafe options.

"My top five would be chicken salad, hand pies, those beignets. The pastries are great. The soups often have a soup salad combo or soup sandwich," Bunting said.

Their flavors are delicious, no matter the item you choose. They also serve cookies the size of your head, and who doesn't love that?

They also have coffee with homemade syrups. The coffee is delicious and local. They use local blends from Canvas Coffee Roastery.

If coffee isn't your thing, you can also grab a smoothie. They have the healthiest options or the options that let you indulge a little, like the banana pudding smoothie that tastes like dessert.

Is banana pudding not sounding ideal? Try Jan's Pick Me Up.

Jan is a stylist and has been working with the salon for years. She has her smoothie that will pick you up. It includes peanut butter, chocolate, and a shot of espresso—the perfect midday boost.

"So often, people don't take the time to do anything for themselves," Sharpe started, "I've always said that, you know, for the person that walks through the door, this may be the one and the only thing they've done for themselves. Whether it's a cup of coffee or getting your hair done," she nodded, looking at her daughter.

"Self-care is not a luxury. It's a necessity. So, providing a space where everybody feels comfortable to do that is really exciting," Bunting said.

When asked if there was anything else they'd like to add, Sharpe sat up in her chair and said, "In this day when everybody is just so rushed and hurried and maybe inconsiderate and unkind, this is a good place to come to, if you want to feel like somebody's kind to you."