Charlotte's first cereal bar opening this weekend in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s first-ever cereal bar is opening in Uptown this weekend. The owners describe it as an exotic twist on breakfast.

Day and Night is located in Uptown, tucked away in the French Quarter.

“Blueberry captain crunch [is] a fan favorite right now. The garbage pail kids, very popular in the united states right now," Danielle Booker of Day and Night Cereal Bar said.

Day and Night cereal bar serves nothing but spoonfuls of exclusive flavors and brands.

“A lot of our cereals are imported from out the country," Booker said. "A lot of them come from Canada, Mexico right now.”

Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker, two lovebirds are the owners of Day and Night Cereal Bar, the first of its kind in Charlotte.

Robinson got the idea to open the storefront from his best friend who owns a cereal bar food truck in Los Angeles.

“The idea just took off out there and I check on the business and I see that it's just skyrocketing and he’s telling me constantly like everyday bro wherever you’re at it needs a storefront," Robinson said.

In addition to the exclusive cereal brands, the bar also serves up cereal-infused milkshakes.

This is just a small taste of what’s to come out of the Day and Night Cereal Bar brand, soon they’ll be coming to a stadium near you.

“We recently partnered with the Charlotte Knights so we will be one of their lead concessions you’ll see when you walk into the stadium," Robinson said.