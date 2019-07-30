The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its favorite holiday of the year on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 – National Cheesecake Day.
They will also introduce their newest flavor: Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake. Stop by The Cheesecake Factory on July 30th to celebrate. Dine-in guests will have the option to get a slice of any of their 30 legendary flavors for half price.
The Cheesecake Factory has three locations in the Tampa Bay area, including:
- 2223 North West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607
- 781 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon, FL 33511
- 130 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, FL 34243
Click or tap here to see where the nearest Cheesecake Factory is near you.
