Chick-fil-A to offer free 5-count nuggets in Hampton Roads next week

NORFOLK, Va. — Chick-fil-A is offering free five-count nuggets at participating restaurants across Hampton Roads next week!
The promotion will take place from Monday, Sept. 11, to Saturday, Sept. 16, and can be accessed through the Chick-fil-A app. It will be limited to one per person per account, and will be available while supplies last.
“This nugget giveaway is our way of sharing moments of joy and togetherness with our guests,” Sean Hess, the operator of Chick-fil-A on Portsmouth Boulevard, wrote in a news release. “We can't wait to see the smiles this complementary entrée brings.”
To find a Chick-fil-A near you, visit the restaurant chain's website. Download the Chick-fil-A app to claim the deal.