Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. —

While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.

Chick-fil-A is testing out Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at participating restaurants in different cities across the country, including Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The bites are baked every morning and are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, the company said in a news release.

Each order includes four egg bites, which Chick-fil-A said is ideal for a meal on the go.

The menu item test started Monday and the bites will be available to order while supplies last.

Along with Norfolk and Portsmouth, people can try the eggs bites at participating restaurants in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Miami, Florida and New Orleans, Louisiana.

People's feedback will help determine if Chick-fil-A will feature the new breakfast bites on menus nationwide down the road.