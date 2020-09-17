Chick-fil-A to test honey pepper pimento cheese chicken sandwich

Restaurants in Asheville, N.C., and Upstate South Carolina will be menu testing the sandwich.

ATLANTA — In what could become a new seasonal menu item, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a new sweet, spicy and very Southern version of its famous chicken sandwich.

11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle report restaurants in Asheville, N.C., and Upstate South Carolina will be menu testing the "honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich."

Chick-fil-A said "customer feedback will help us determine if it will be offered at additional restaurants in the future." They compared the potential new menu item to the seasonal "Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich" as "another seasonal entrée option."

The Atlanta-based chicken chain said this jalapeño pimento-cheese sandwich incorporates "all the standout elements of the best melt-style sandwiches: savory, salty, sweet and melty."

"It features an original Chick-fil-A Filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños," the company said. "During customer taste testing, it 'won in a landslide' when compared to other Chick-fil-A sandwich concepts under development."

A Chick-fil-A senior culinary developer, Chef Stuart Tracy, said "the jalapeños add what we call ‘entry-level’ spice" and "give the sandwich just a little kick, bringing a Southwest influence that pairs well with honey and pimento cheese.”

The sandwich won't be available in Atlanta unless Chick-fil-A makes decides the test run is successful enough for a national rollout - but Greenville in Upstate South Carolina is only about a two-hour drive, if you're really fixing to try it.

The new development comes the same week the chain began rolling out new drink and dessert menu items, including a new seasonal chocolate fudge brownie, a limited-time mocha cream cold brew, and a new custom blend of THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee that will be available year-round.