Gloucester County's first Chipotle to open Friday, first 5 customers in line get free merch

The new Chipotle will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will have a drive-thru lane where people can pick up food they ordered online.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester residents: gone are the days of crossing the Coleman Bridge to get a burrito bowl.

On Friday, the county's first Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in the Shoppes at Gloucester shopping center between Wendy's and McDonald's. That's on Route 17, nearly across from the Walmart.

Before this, the nearest place people could go for the restaurant's addicting lime-salted chips and fresh guacamole was Newport News.

Apart from burrito bowls, the restaurant is also bringing in some new entry-level jobs. Employees can get benefits like a debt-free college degree program, and medical, dental, vision and mental healthcare coverage.

The company's website says there are openings for both full and part-time workers.

