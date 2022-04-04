Cinnaholic Bakery offering $1 rolls at Virginia Beach grand opening

The kitchen is whipping up a variety of specialty vegan cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, edible cookie dough flavors and coffee drinks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the first announcement about several new stores coming to Virginia Beach. It aired in January 2022.

$1 for a cinnamon roll? What could be better?

Cinnaholic, a bakery new to the area, will be offering treats at its grand opening on April 8 on Central Park Avenue in Virginia Beach Town Center. That's in the same block as the Fountain Plaza.

The bakery, which has 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada so far, offers vegan treats (meaning, there are no eggs or dairy in these baked goods). The kitchen whips up a variety of specialty cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, edible cookie dough flavors and coffee drinks.

There are 40 different frostings and toppings customers can choose from.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, each guest can get one $1 roll. You can buy more, but those would be full price.