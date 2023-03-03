City Deli in Chesapeake is a special spot even beyond the menu

Great food, great people, all in Great Bridge.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Krista and Mike Barnes said they decided to buy City Deli in Chesapeake because of family.

"The whole point of it was to slow down life a little bit, as weird as that is," Krista said as she looked at her husband, Mike.

"We were both working crazy hours. We've got three young kids, and we just wanted to spend time with them."

So, they say they came to have lunch at City Deli. "

Then, next thing I know, we came again in a few days, and we were writing an offer within a week," Mike said.

City Deli first opened in 1990, the Barnes' told 13News Now, so taking over such a city staple was intimidating.

However, they say the community welcomed them with open arms.

Some menu items stayed the same, but others saw upgrades or additions.

"He's always liked sandwiches," Krista said, pointing at Mike.

"Everything he sits down to eat, he'll find a way to put it between two pieces of bread."

Mike talked about some of the sandwich options, including the High Rise.

"The high rise, it's a Reuben with a half-pound of meat on it," Mike said.

If sandwiches aren't your thing, you should try the City Scramble. It is delicious!

Eggs, cheese, sausage, potatoes and veggies, all served in a skillet. It is the perfect bite for breakfast lovers.

The food is amazing. We could spend hours fawning over the menu.

What makes this place unique, though, is the atmosphere. There is a sense of belonging the moment you walk through the door.

"I've never been a part of a community as great as Great Bridge," Mike said.

Krista talked about their kids again and then looked around the room full of people inside the restaurant.

"In a way, when we got the Deli, our family grew very fast. It's the size of Great Bridge it really is," she said with a smile.

"We really found ourselves an amazing family here. An amazing community," she continued.

The thing is, they feel the love of the community, but the community feels their love too.

You can see them talking to each customer, sitting and talking about their lives for a little bit. This spot is truly something special. It is more than a restaurant.

As cheesy as it sounds, it truly is a family there.

"It's just a wholesome environment.," Mike said. "You'll hear a lot of laughter. That's a big thing here. That's what we like to hear."