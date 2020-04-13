Cleveland mom turns toddler's meals into works of art

This is amazing!

CLEVELAND — From lions to elephants,Buzz Lightyear to Spongebob, Constance Alexander does whatever it takes for learning to be fun -- and delicious -- for her son, Apollo.

“I love seeing his facial expressions, whether it's 'oh, momma' or 'what is this?' and throw it across the room."

Alexander says she put her artistic ability to the test during the stay-at-home order.

"I did food crafts before, but not like this. It would be something for the holiday, but not every day making teddy bears out of oatmeal."

Her food Picasso was such a huge hit that she went viral on the Shaderoom, receiving more than 450,000 likes from moms and dads across the world.

Alexander says although she typically would be at work, spending more time with family has been worth every bit -- or should we say bite.