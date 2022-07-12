Coastal Craft Beer Festival returns to Virginia Beach. Here's what to know.

As part of the Neptune Festival, people will be able to try a range of national, regional and local beer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about new Virginia ABC laws that took effect on July 1.

The Neptune Festival is inviting people to crack open a cold one for the 7th Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in August.

People will be able to try a range of national, regional and local Virginia beer, ranging from hoppy and light-bodied to rich and malty brews that organizers say will "please the most discerning of palates."

The festival will take place at Neptune's Park on Atlantic Avenue on Aug. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. Organizers are planning to limit the number of tickets sold "to keep lines short and sips long."

Which breweries are taking part?

Organizers are working to confirm the last of the participating breweries, according to a spokesperson for the Neptune Festival. The list should be released within the next week or so.

The Coastal Craft Beer Festival will have over 60 types of beer from over 30 different brewers, according to a release from organizers.

Last year, some of the brewing companies that participated included Alewerks, Back Bay, Commonwealth, New Realm, Sly Clyde, Smartmouth and Young Veterans.

What else will the festival offer?

Food vendors and live music.

If you don't like drinking on an empty stomach, YNot Italian and DaBiscuit will have food trucks on site. And if food and beer weren't enough, musical groups ETC3 and Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos will be performing.

How can I buy a ticket?

Tickets are available on the Neptune Festival's website.