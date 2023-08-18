Cobbler Cafe in Newport News serves up delicious desserts you can take on the go

Cobbler, stuffed cinnamon rolls and banana pudding with a twist. Need we say more? The options at Cobbler Cafe are perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Patricia Bland was driving around Newport News with her husband, Alvin, and realized there was nowhere to pick up a quick, comforting dessert. So, they got to work to open a place of their own. Then, Cobbler Cafe was born.

"It's a family affair, yes it is," Bland smiled as Alvin and her daughter Natasha stood behind her during our interview, and her granddaughter, Piper, sat on her lap.

"We make our cobblers with love," Bland smiled. Love comes in many varieties.

They serve peach, apple, sweet potato, caramel apple, blackberry, cherry, etc. But they don't stop there. "Stuffed cinnamon roll with cobbler!" Piper shouted from Bland's lap.

"Yes, stuffed cinnamon roll with cobbler," Bland smiled while rocking Piper. They have cinnamon rolls stuffed with cobbler filling, which are so comforting with each bite.

If you need more than those options, try the banana pudding! They serve amazing traditional banana pudding and have different variations on the classic, like red velvet and Oreo.

When you enter these doors, Bland said it's bigger than just a cobbler. "Trying to bring Francisco Village back to life," she nodded. She added that she owes it to the love she's seeing in this Newport News neighborhood for their success so far.

"When you love something, and you're passionate about it, it becomes easy," Bland said when asked how difficult running a business can be. Piper started listing reasons to come to Cobbler Cafe while sitting on her grandmother's lap.

"They come to get some cobbler," Piper smiled, "With sprinkles," she shouted!

"Come get your cobbler experience," Bland said, "Once you try it, you're going to like it. You're going to love it," she nodded.