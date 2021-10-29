Who has the best latte art? 757 coffee shops to compete in Halloween barista throwdown

The competition is hosted by Norfolk shops Vessel Craft Coffee and Coalescence Coffee.

Who has the best latte art in Hampton Roads? That may be determined tonight.

Several coffee shops will compete in the "Halloween Barista Throwdown Event" on Friday night, a bracket-style contest for the best latte art.

The competition is hosted by Norfolk shops Vessel Craft Coffee and Coalescence Coffee. It will take place at Coalescence, located at 226 W 24th St in Norfolk, from 6-9 p.m.

The event will also have a Halloween costume contest. Whoever wins the best costume will get a gift certificate provided by Selden Market in Norfolk.