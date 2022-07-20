Colonial Williamsburg plans 3-day 'Ales Through the Ages' event to share beer's history

There's going to be a lineup of beer historians, reviewers, brewers and even a "beer archaeologist" giving talks throughout the mid-November event.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Beer enthusiasts, it's time to crack a cold one with the historians! The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is planning a three-day event in November that will celebrate beer brewing from antiquity to the modern day.

The "Ales Through the Ages" conference is set for Nov. 11-13 and will have both in-person and virtual options.

Ellen Peltz, a spokeswoman for the foundation, said there's going to be a lineup of beer historians, reviewers, brewers and even a "beer archaeologist" giving talks throughout the event. Some of the brewers are known for using 16th, 18th and 19th-century recipes and techniques in their modern businesses.

"Craft beer may be enjoying a surge in popularity, but as participants in Colonial Williamsburg’s Ales Through the Ages conference will discover, there’s nothing new about the beverage," she wrote. "Participants will journey through time and space with some of the world’s top beer scholars to follow beer from its primitive roots to its modern form."

Click here to check out the full lineup of speakers.

The event will also have pints from Aleworks Brewing Company and Virginia Beer Company. For part of the event, Peltz encourages people to "bring and share homebrews for a truly unique taste-testing experience."

Tickets are $275 per person for in-person passes and $100 per person for virtual-only registration. If you register by July 31, you can get $25 off.