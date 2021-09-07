A hoppy celebration: Commonwealth Brewing's collaboration beer fest returns

The Virginia Beach festival will showcase craft beers from 40 different breweries. People are also invited to camp and a bonfire.

A hoppy celebration is returning to Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach's Commonwealth Brewing Company is bringing back its outdoor collaboration beer festival early next month.

The fifth annual Common Grounds Collaboration Beer Fest & Camp Night will take place October 2 at the Holiday Trav-L Park in Virginia Beach. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the event will showcase over 40 breweries and some collaboration creations.

To add to the fun, event organizers are inviting people to camp and hang out at the "mega-bonfire under the stars." People who attend the festival will get a 10% discount on a campsite.

According to Commonwealth Brewing Company, they wanted to make sure the event went on this year after canceling in 2020 and early 2021.

The festival is general admission and open to the public, with no entry fee or ticket required. You'll have to be 21 years old or older to attend.

For $75, people can get the VIP package, which includes one-hour early admission, a bottle of limited bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout, a Common Grounds t-shirt and glass and a four-pack of Common Ground TIPA.

If you want to camp out, you can make a reservation by calling 866-849-8860. Festival attendees will be grouped into an area adjacent to the festival site.

You can visit the festival's website for a full list of participating breweries and other information.