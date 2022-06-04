Cracker Jack unveils Cracker Jill to celebrate women in sports

The bags will be available for the start of the 2022 baseball season at major league ballparks across the country.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The iconic Cracker Jack snack is getting an update with the introduction of Cracker Jill to celebrate women in sports.

The company announced five different representations on a series of special-edition bags that will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season at professional ballparks around the country.

"We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress," said Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We've been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they're represented even in our most iconic snacks."

Cracker Jack said Jill was created by artist and model Monica Ahanonu and the designs were inspired by the most represented ethnicities in the U.S., according to the company.

The company said the intention is for Jill to continue in the brand along with Sailor Jack as a “member of the team roster and part of the brand ethos.”

Additionally, Cracker Jack is donating $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation, a non-profit that help girls and women across the country.