x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Food

Cult classic 'Northern Neck' ginger ale, made in Virginia, being discontinued

The soda known for its distinctive bite was developed in Montross in 1926 and produced in recent years in Sandston, outside of Richmond.
Soda at a convenience store. (Photo: Thinkstock)

RICHMOND, Va. — A nearly century-old cult-classic ginger ale that’s made in Virginia is being discontinued.

Facing an aluminum can shortage during the pandemic this year, Coca-Cola had already ceased production of Northern Neck Ginger Ale in July, The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday. 

Now, the company announced in a news release, the discontinuation will be permanent. 

The soda known for its distinctive bite was developed in Montross in 1926 and produced in recent years in Sandston, outside of Richmond. 

Related Articles