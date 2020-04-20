DC deli roles out 'Fauci Pouchy' to honor White House coronavirus task force member

He's one of the most notable health officials helping tackle the coronavirus. Now, one D.C. deli is honoring him with a drink of his own.

WASHINGTON — Are you a fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci? Would you partake in a drink with his face and name on it?

Capo Italian Deli’s premixed liquor drinks are being offered by the deli restaurant shop located on 715 Florida Avenue, Northwest.

Fauci has been the head of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. The physician was named to the White House Coronavirus Task Force earlier in the winter when the virus started impacting the United States.

There are an assortment of flavors, and the picture below shows only four different flavors available from Capo Italian Deli.

One of the mixed drinks is a Ketal OneSt-Germain Elderflower Capo Mint Lemonade, and Grapefruit.

The 79-year-old doctor has served multiple presidential administrations under both major political parties and is considered one of the most knowledgeable minds in his field.