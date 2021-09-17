Multi-course dinners for $40, lunch & brunch for $14: Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is back

From Sept. 19 to 26, people can either get $14 brunch or lunch spreads, $30 multi-course dinner options or $40 dinners.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week kicks off on Sept. 19, letting people enjoy meals at local restaurants for a reduced price, and drumming up off-season business for the kitchens involved.

There are 14 restaurants participating in 2021.

From Sept. 19 to 26, people can either get $14 brunch or lunch spreads, $30 multi-course dinner options or $40 multi-course dinners. Just to be clear, those prices only go for the specific restaurant week menus.

It's a chance for those restaurants to share a sample of their cooking style with people exploring new venues.

The week is set to coincide with warm, start-of-fall weather. Jessica Kliner, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council, said they wanted it to be the right time for outdoor dining.

"It’s the perfect time to grab some friends, try something new and show your support of our chefs and the variety of dining options in Downtown," she said.

Reservations are recommended.

You can see what restaurants are participating below, or find more details about the event online.

