We've known for years that bananas are rich in potassium and are a great snack that's good for you.

But the next time you reach for a banana, don't throw away the peel, because it can supposedly help you lose weight. Seriously. Dietitian Susie Burrell says eating the peel can clear up your skin, improve your sleep and even boost weight loss because it's rich in vitamin C and B6.

"You well get almost 20 percent more vitamin B6 and almost 20 percent more vitamin C and you will boost both your potassium and magnesium intake," Burrell told The Sun.

So how do you go about eating a banana peel? Burrell suggests boiling it and tossing it into a blender for a smoothie. Boiling the peel helps soften the skin and easier for your body to absorb.

"Blending the skin into recipes or smoothies is the most practical way to use them," Burrell said.

And the weight loss benefits could come in handy this holiday season. According to a recent study, the average person will gain six pounds over the holidays, and one-third of people polled actually put their diet on hold for the season.

