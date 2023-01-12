Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns with tasty options

This year, two restaurants that have never participated before are joining the line-up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 18, 2022.

It's one of a local foodie's favorite bi-annual events: Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week will make its annual return from January 15 through January 22.

“Our Downtown chefs love Restaurant Week just as much as the customers” said Sam Black, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council.

“Chefs get the opportunity to have fun showcasing their culinary skills with these special Restaurant Week menus, and diners can enjoy the meals and the savings.”

This year, two restaurants that have never participated before are joining the line-up: the restaurant at Glass Light Hotel & Gallery and Prime 255 on Granby.

Restaurants are split into price-controlled tiers depending on what you're in the mood for. There's $15 brunch, $15 lunch and dinners for $35, $45 and $55.

Here's a list of participating restaurants:

219 Bistro

456 Fish

Blue Moon Taphouse

Capo Capo

Freemason Abbey Restaurant

Codex

Glass Light Hotel & Gallery

Grain

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Hair of The Dog

Monastery Restaurant

Leone's

Norfolk Seafood Co. & Big Easy Oyster Bar

Omar's Carriage House

Saffron Indian Bistro

Prime 255 on Granby

Saltine

Todd Jurich's Bistro

The Stockpot Norfolk

Varia