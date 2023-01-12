Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns with tasty options

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 18, 2022.
It's one of a local foodie's favorite bi-annual events: Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week will make its annual return from January 15 through January 22.
“Our Downtown chefs love Restaurant Week just as much as the customers” said Sam Black, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council.
“Chefs get the opportunity to have fun showcasing their culinary skills with these special Restaurant Week menus, and diners can enjoy the meals and the savings.”
This year, two restaurants that have never participated before are joining the line-up: the restaurant at Glass Light Hotel & Gallery and Prime 255 on Granby.
Restaurants are split into price-controlled tiers depending on what you're in the mood for. There's $15 brunch, $15 lunch and dinners for $35, $45 and $55.
Here's a list of participating restaurants:
- 219 Bistro
- 456 Fish
- Blue Moon Taphouse
- Capo Capo
- Freemason Abbey Restaurant
- Codex
- Glass Light Hotel & Gallery
- Grain
- Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Hair of The Dog
- Monastery Restaurant
- Leone's
- Norfolk Seafood Co. & Big Easy Oyster Bar
- Omar's Carriage House
- Saffron Indian Bistro
- Prime 255 on Granby
- Saltine
- Todd Jurich's Bistro
- The Stockpot Norfolk
- Varia
Happy dining!