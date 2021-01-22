Dry January is moist for some at the rocky start of 2021

They’re losing quarantine weight, experiencing more clarity and sleeping easier. But a tumultuous year has left others struggling.

Dry January has brought on the desired benefits for many among the millions participating around the world.

Some in lockdown with time on their hands and round-the-clock access to the home liquor cabinet have had a cheat or three.

This year's Dry January came as many people had seen an uptick in their alcohol intake.

Addiction treatment experts note that a month of forced sobriety might not have a lasting impact and could lead to binge drinking in February.