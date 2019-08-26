MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Duck Donuts announced on Monday the return of its fan-favorite fall flavors, chopped apple, and streusel toppings, and a fall staple, pumpkin icing.

The Duck, North Carolina-based company said these limited-time menu items, reminiscent of grandma’s warm homemade pies.

However, they're only here for a short time! The donuts are available now through November 28.

“Duck Donuts is excited to welcome fall, offering customers a taste of the season with the return of our popular fall favorites, chopped apple, and streusel topping, and of course, pumpkin icing,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “These enchanting flavors and more can be enjoyed through the traditional in-store made-to-order experience or by ordering online for convenient in-store pickup or delivery.”

Duck Donuts said the pie-flavors are made with real fruit. The apple topping has the consistency of apple pie filling with hints of cinnamon, while the pumpkin icing is creamy and sweet with a dash of spice.

Stores are also featuring a Harvest Assortment, ideal for any fall activity, with autumn-inspired combinations such as vanilla icing, topped with chopped apple and streusel, pumpkin icing with vanilla drizzle and a simple, warm cinnamon sugar donut.

The company also announced on Monday its fall lineup of hot or iced espresso beverages, which include staples such as Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha and a more unique flavor, Cookie Butter White Mocha.

Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina.

