MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Duck Donuts said it's spreading holiday cheer with a few new flavors this holiday season.

Available until Dec. 31, all Duck Donuts locations are featuring the return of the mint icing, a new crushed peppermint topping, and a sweet holly berry candy. In addition to the seasonal flavors, the Holiday Assortment highlights festive combinations such as glaze with holiday-inspired sprinkles, vanilla with raspberry drizzle and chocolate icing with chopped bacon.

Yum!

RELATED: Duck Donuts to open new location in Norfolk

RELATED: Duck Donuts now offers delivery through DoorDash

“We want to help our guests eliminate one daunting task this holiday season, baking, by letting us cater to their holiday needs for any upcoming special occasion or party,” said Russ DiGilio, the founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “We are focused on providing families with not only delicious donuts but an opportunity to create warm family memories this season.”

Many of the Duck Donuts locations will also be offering jolly holiday beverages. That includes the Winter Roast medium coffee blend, which features sweet butterscotch and the complementing flavors of hazelnut and whiskey. It will also be serving specialty espresso beverages, including a Vanilla Latte sprinkled with cinnamon, a Peppermint Mocha topped with crushed peppermints and a chocolate drizzle, and the Salted Caramel Mocha garnished with drizzles of caramel.

Click here to learn more about Duck Donuts.