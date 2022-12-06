Elizabeth City becomes 'Hot Cocoa Capital of the World' during holiday season

From cups with bourbon syrup, mugs you can decorate with sprinkles and candies, to steaming cocoa topped with ice cream, there's something for every sweet tooth.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "The Polar Express" put it like this: "Here we only got one rule, never ever let it cool!"

Elizabeth City is getting into the holiday spirit with a Hot Cocoa Crawl through Jan. 15, 2023.

From cups infused with bourbon syrup, mugs you can decorate with sprinkles and candies, to steaming cocoa topped with ice cream, there's something for every sweet tooth.

Corrina Ruffieux, Visit Elizabeth City executive director, said the city is transforming into the "Hot Cocoa Capital of the World."

"Our local businesses owners’ imaginations ran wild to create a trail of the yummiest hot cocoa treats and cocoa-inspired experiences you’ll find anywhere," she wrote.

Restaurants:

Muddy Waters Coffeehouse has a Bourban Caramel Hot Chocolate that packs flavor without actually having alcohol in it.

The Market on Water Street lets you top your own cup with fixings from a specialty hot cocoa bar.

lets you top your own cup with fixings from a specialty hot cocoa bar. The Mills Downtown Bistro offers a brew called "The Dirty Snowman" which has cocoa, Bailey's, whipped cream, chocolate shavings and vanilla ice cream.

offers a brew called "The Dirty Snowman" which has cocoa, Bailey's, whipped cream, chocolate shavings and vanilla ice cream. Ghost Harbor Brewing Company is serving up a few vanilla latte stouts for the holiday season. "Dawn of Beginning" has flavors of hot cocoa and coffee in it.

is serving up a few vanilla latte stouts for the holiday season. "Dawn of Beginning" has flavors of hot cocoa and coffee in it. Elizabeth City Pizza Company is rolling out a "Cocoa Bombe Dessert" that features gelatos, cinnamon, almonds and a chocolate shell.

Gifts:

Coastal Purl , the town's yarn shop, is offering "Mug Hug" kits for people who want to knit their favorite mug a sweater.

, the town's yarn shop, is offering "Mug Hug" kits for people who want to knit their favorite mug a sweater. Sultry Scents has candles in glass mugs that smell like cake batter and warm cocoa.

has candles in glass mugs that smell like cake batter and warm cocoa. Bijoux Vibes has shirts and sweaters to go with the theme, and is selling specially-flavored Fireball, sugar cookie and salted caramel marshmallows.

has shirts and sweaters to go with the theme, and is selling specially-flavored Fireball, sugar cookie and salted caramel marshmallows. Copper Canyon Soap Company has, you guessed it, cocoa-scented and marshmallow-shaped soaps.

Hotels:

The Culpepper Inn has a historic-themed Christmas breakfast and a cocoa/coffee glass giveaway.

has a historic-themed Christmas breakfast and a cocoa/coffee glass giveaway. Philemon House Bed & Breakfast is inviting people to a farmhouse breakfast, chocolate tea service and dessert event.

is inviting people to a farmhouse breakfast, chocolate tea service and dessert event. The Blue Ruby at Grice-Fearing Home will have chocolate sundaes on Sundays, along with brownies, milkshakes and other sugar-filled goodies.

will have chocolate sundaes on Sundays, along with brownies, milkshakes and other sugar-filled goodies. Hampton Inn Elizabeth City has several Hot Cocoa Socials planned for Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.