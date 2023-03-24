Ezma's Bread Box Cafe in Virginia Beach masters breakfast, lunch and dinner

Ezma Terzich came to the United States after war broke out in her home country of Bosnia. These days, her restaurant shows excellency in all 3 meals of the day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is a part of our Friday Flavor series.

Ezma Terzich's life has been anything but ordinary. Born and raised in Bosnia, Ezma loved her country. Then war broke out in 1992.

"In '94, I finally escaped to Germany. I lived in Germany for two years. I actually went back to school in Germany and started cooking," Terzich said.

In 2000, Terzich moved to The United States.

"When I came here, I just fell in love with it," she said.

Then, she decided in 2002 that it was time to open up Ezma's Bread Box Cafe in Virginia Beach.

"At this time, I didn't speak English very well. Only what I knew was to cook," she said.

Her English is excellent, but her food speaks volumes. She has mastered breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"I love to cook fresh food, and I always call it simply fresh, comfort food," and the name is fitting.

"Our favorite thing is breakfast pizza," she said.

Yes, get the breakfast pizza! They have meat and veggie options. However, the one that steals the hearts of many, the 13News Now team included, is the Blueberry Cream Cheese Pizza. It's delicious. If you love a sweet breakfast, this should be your pick.

If you have the time, maybe stay for lunch. "I have a couple of European sandwiches, which is Ćevapi. It's really popular in Bosnia," Terzich said.

The chicken salad and tomato soup are also a delicious lunch combo.

We can't forget dinner, "The house special is also mostly from my country. I do make stuffed cabbage, stuffed peppers, and lasagnas. We do have meatloaf and fish and chips American style," Terzich said.

If you love a good meatloaf, this is one of the best in Hampton Roads. Ezma's partner in the kitchen, Chef Blue, makes the best.

For Ezma, this is bigger than just a restaurant.

"I think about food and see art," she said. She is an artist that loves to please the customer. "I just love it. People get so excited about food. People get so happy. When people are, I am happy, and they keep me going," she said.

One of the last things she said to our team was, "I think a lot of people think I'm special; I don't know why," we can tell you why. It's the love she puts into every bite you enjoy.