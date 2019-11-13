JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When you think Thanksgiving in a box, what comes to mind? Well, Hardee's is hoping their new seasonal meal hits the nail on the head.

The fast-food chain has about 25 restaurants in and around the Jacksonville area. The new Thanksgiving Box is available starting at $6.99 at participating restaurants starting Wednesday and will run through Dec. 3 while supplies last.

Hardee's

The Hardee’s Thanksgiving in a Box includes:

Stuffing Breaded Chicken Tenders: A take on Hardee’s hand-breaded chicken tenders.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries: Classic waffle cut fries made with sweet potatoes, tossed in sweet waffle batter and fried up fresh and crispy.

Toasted Onion Coated Green Beans: A take on green bean casserole. Crisp green beans coated in a toasted onion breading fried to golden brown.

Savory Chicken Gravy: Perfect for dipping Stuffing Chicken Tenders.

Make sure you check with the Hardee's near you to make sure they are offering the seasonal meal.

To find a location near you, click here.

Hardee's