Feds to allow fishermen to catch more skates this year

Fishermen catch tens of millions of pounds of skates every year. They’re used for human food as well as bait.

The federal government is changing some fishing rules to allow commercial fishermen to catch more skates. 

Boats bring the skates to the docks in Alaska, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other states on both coasts. 

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration said Friday it’s allowing fishermen to bring 13% more skates to land starting May 1.

