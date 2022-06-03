Happy National Doughnut Day! Here's where to find a free pastry in Hampton Roads on June 3.

What's sweeter than a doughnut on National Doughnut Day? A free doughnut from a local shop.

There are lots of deals to celebrate the unofficial holiday on June 3. From mom-and-pop shops to national chains, generosity is in the air.

Here are some places you can swing by on Friday to satisfy your sweet tooth:

Duck Donuts has locations from Williamsburg through Outer Banks.

At Duck Donuts, if you stop by, you can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut. You don't have to buy anything else to get the deal -- but you might want to, with a menu like this.

Amazing Glazed in Chesapeake, Virginia.

This local business offers a long list of frostings and toppings! On Friday, if you visit, you can get one doughnut for free.

O's Donuts in Norfolk, Virginia.

This shop is on 21st Street, and if you haven't been before, you've got to try it. If you're bold, go for the "donut sundae." They're offering a free donut with any purchase today.

Okie Doughkie Donuts in Virginia Beach.

It's Okie Doughkie Donuts' first National Doughnut Day -- they're recently opened. You can visit before noon to get a free yeast doughnut.

Dunkin'

You can get a free doughnut at any Dunkin' location, with the purchase of a drink.

Krispy Kreme