Food cart provides hot dogs on the go, activities for the house

A small business owner solves two quarantine-related issues with one creative solution.

NORFOLK, Va. — One of the reasons a food cart was perfect for Stephanie Gallagher is that she could work what she calls "Mom hours." Dogs on the Run, co-owned with her mother, seemed like a perfect opportunity.

Then the coronavirus caused widespread closures and shutdowns, resulting in both small businesses suffering, and all hours becoming Mom hours.

"My son is 7, and when we're trying to find things to do it's difficult, because he's so bored and he constantly wants to be outside," said Gallagher.

As they looked for solutions, eventually they went outside and began cooking hot dogs over the fire. Not only did her son love it, but Stephanie found inspiration in the family activity, and the "Family Fun Pack" was born.

Seven dogs, seven buns, eight marshmallows, chocolate bars, a sleeve of graham crackers and lemonade concentrate.

The idea comes just in time for the Harvest Market Drive-Thru Farmer's Market at O'Connor Brewing this Sunday. The drive-thru would not allow a food truck, so the family packs provide Stephanie an efficient way to participate in a revenue stream that otherwise seemed lost for the season.