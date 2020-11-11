Food drives underway ahead of Thanksgiving

Local foodbanks need help to make sure everyone can be fed during the pandemic this holiday season.

NORFOLK, Va. — The holidays are just around the corner and more people are struggling this season because of the pandemic.

That includes the local foodbanks, which rely on donated food and money.

The Williamsburg Police Department is holding a food drive for Thanksgiving. It's planned for November 21.

There are two locations: the Food Lion and the Aldi, which are both on Richmond Road. Officers are collecting nonperishable food as well as cash donations.

There is also a food drive happening in Newport News. All month long, the city's emergency communications division is accepting donations for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Each dispatch center, police precinct, and fire stations have a box set up where you can drop food off. This is for all types of food, not just a Thanksgiving feast.

DISPATCHERS ACCEPT DONATIONS FOR THE FOODBANK

Throughout the month of November, the NN Emergency Communications Division is hosting a Food Drive for the @hrfoodbank. Boxes will be set up at the dispatch center, each @nnfire station, each #NNPD precinct, and Police Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/WwNXdsMsCK — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) November 10, 2020

Another way you can help is the 24th annual Mayflower Marathon food drive.

The weekend-long event starts Friday, November 20, simultaneously at four different sites in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Hampton, and York County.