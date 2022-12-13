Foodbank feeds over 2,000 families through holiday distribution event in Virginia Beach

The first 100 attendees in line also received a $100 gift card to Granny's Christmas Trees in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held their annual holiday food distribution event on Tuesday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

In partnership with the Virginia Department of Human Services, they fed 2,087 households with Christmas just around the corner.

This event, which is the 10th distribution they've organized since 2020, is intended to alleviate some of the pain people feel in their pockets due to inflation.

On a first come, first served basis, residents who attended the event each received nearly 60 pounds of fresh and canned foods.

While the distribution was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., cars were wrapped around in a line starting at 6 a.m.

The first 100 attendees in line also received a $100 gift card to Granny's Christmas Trees in Virginia Beach, where they can get a last-minute festive wreath or treat for their home.