Foodbanks, others offering food assistance

NORFOLK, Va. — With thousands out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families are needing to rely on food banks and other services to get meals.
Southside Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will distribute food at these YMCA locations on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
Suffolk Family YMCA
2769 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434
James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA
300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851
The Y on Granby
2901 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23504
Greenbrier Family YMCA
1033 Greenbrier Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Foodbank has a Partner Agency Directory to allow you to search for food resources by zip code.
More information can be found on the Foodbank's COVID-19 Response page.
The Peninsula
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have distribution at the following location:
Coastal Community Church
101 Village Ave, Yorktown, VA 23693
April 4, 9 - 11 a.m. & April 18, 9 - 11 a.m. (until supplies last)
You can also visit the Peninsula Foodbank's "Get Help" section for a listing of additional resources by city and zip code.
Northeastern North Carolina
The Food Bank of the Albemarle currently has service on Tuesdays Fridays from 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. as a drive-up service ONLY.
The Food Bank has an Agency Locator that allows you to search your area in North Carolina.