Foodbanks, others offering food assistance

Local foodbanks and other agencies continue offering food services for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — With thousands out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families are needing to rely on food banks and other services to get meals.

Southside Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will distribute food at these YMCA locations on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Suffolk Family YMCA

2769 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434

James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA

300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851

The Y on Granby

2901 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23504

Greenbrier Family YMCA

1033 Greenbrier Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320

The Foodbank has a Partner Agency Directory to allow you to search for food resources by zip code.

More information can be found on the Foodbank's COVID-19 Response page.



The Peninsula

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have distribution at the following location:

Coastal Community Church

101 Village Ave, Yorktown, VA 23693

April 4, 9 - 11 a.m. & April 18, 9 - 11 a.m. (until supplies last)

You can also visit the Peninsula Foodbank's "Get Help" section for a listing of additional resources by city and zip code.



Northeastern North Carolina

The Food Bank of the Albemarle currently has service on Tuesdays Fridays from 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. as a drive-up service ONLY.