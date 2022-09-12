Free Chick-fil-A if you're in Hampton Roads? Here's how to chow down.

NORFOLK, Va. — Chick-fil-A fans, this tasty news is for you: From Sept. 12 through 17, you can get free food!
For either breakfast or dinner, you can get a chicken biscuit or a chicken sandwich entrée, respectively.
“We hope our guests stop by and enjoy a free breakfast or lunch item as a thank you for everything they do to make an impact on our community,” said Wrenn Holland, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Mooretown Road.
In order to get the free item, you need to download the Chick-fil-A app if you don't have it already and create a customer account.
If you already have the app and you're in the area, it will be listed under your "rewards" tab.
This is an offer for Hampton Roads residents only and while supplies last.