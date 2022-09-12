Free Chick-fil-A if you're in Hampton Roads? Here's how to chow down.

This is an offer for Hampton Roads residents only and while supplies last.

NORFOLK, Va. — Chick-fil-A fans, this tasty news is for you: From Sept. 12 through 17, you can get free food!

For either breakfast or dinner, you can get a chicken biscuit or a chicken sandwich entrée, respectively.

“We hope our guests stop by and enjoy a free breakfast or lunch item as a thank you for everything they do to make an impact on our community,” said Wrenn Holland, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Mooretown Road.

In order to get the free item, you need to download the Chick-fil-A app if you don't have it already and create a customer account.

If you already have the app and you're in the area, it will be listed under your "rewards" tab.