NORFOLK, Va. — Wawa will be handing out piping-hot cups of joe on Thursday, April 11.

The coffee giveaway is part of Wawa Day, an annual celebration that marks the opening of the company's first food market in 1964.

Customers can grab any size cup brew at any time up until midnight. The limit is one per customer, of course.

Wawa actually dates back to 1803 when the privately held company began as an iron foundry. A hundred years later, the owner took an interest in dairy farming and opened a processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania. As home delivery of milk waned in the mid-20th Century, the business needed a new way to reach customers.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania. The first Wawa to sell gas – one of the things for which the chain is best known today – opened its doors on Aug. 2, 1996 in Millsboro, Delaware.

The company posted about Wawa Day on its Facebook page and is using #WawaDay there as well as on Instagram and Twitter.