FRIDAY FLAVOR: Anchor Allie’s in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Anchor Allie’s in Virginia Beach aims to give customers a place to escape when they come there for coffee, food, or a drink. Owner and operations manager Allison Stephens is the business namesake. She grew up in the restaurant business and loved it, but then her goals shifted.

“After 9-11 happened I felt my call to serve. So, I made it a point to join the Navy and I absolutely loved it and I loved serving my country.” Stephens says.

So, once she had the time, she took her love of the food and beverage business and our country and combined them to create Anchor Allie’s.

When you step inside Anchor Allie’s nostalgic mood is set. It’s a retro diner experience mixed with a modern touch of a coffee house. Stephens' love for her country shows with patriotism trickled throughout the decor.

“We are here to provide an escape from reality for our customers,” says Stephens.

An escape is what you get. You also get an escape from those tired lunch and dinner meals.

Stephens tells 13 News Now breakfast is her favorite meal of the day, “No offense to lunch or dinner I love them too,” she says. That love for breakfast shows in her menu, “You can get pancakes at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m. it doesn’t matter.” she adds.

Anchor Allie’s has a full espresso bar, which gives them access to make you a great latte or specialty coffee. Seasonal drinks topping the favorites list like the white pumpkin mocha latte. The seasonal favorites don’t stop with the coffee, they have seasonal food too, items like pumpkin waffles. If that’s not enough try a seasonal cocktail. You can’t go wrong adding a touch of the holidays to your mixed drink.