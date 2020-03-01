CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Your holiday vacation may be over, but in this edition of Friday Flavor, we bring the vacation back to you—Caribbean style with Cutlass Grille in Chesapeake.

"I tell everyone, all my customers that come in here, I cook the same way I cook for family. That's with love. I use the best ingredients and I'm always out here talking to customers and making sure they have a wonderful enjoyable time," said Owner and Chef, Shawn Dawkins.

Jamaican native, Dawkins felt there was a lack of authenticity when it came to Jamaican style jerk chicken in Hampton Roads, so he decided to open up his own restaurant in 2010.

They offer a medley of sides, from rice and peas to green beans to mac and cheese to steamed cabbage and my favorite, plantains.

"I'm going to tell you right now, you need to try this one! The Oxtail is awesome. The way it's cooked and the way it's so tender," said David Jemmott

"Everbody is different, like if people like spicy, they come in for the jerk. There's curry chicken. We have brown stew," said Employee, Marlena Lesoski.

Most of the recipes at Cutlass Grille are mother's recipes from Shawn's childhood and the Caribbean vibes don't just stop at the food and decor. Take a look at their island drinks like their rum punch that is one of their tops sellers.

Cutlass Grille is located at 805 N. Battlefield Boulevard, Suite 101, in Chesapeake.

