FRIDAY FLAVOR: Avocargo hits the road

Shauntel Davis lost 100 pounds on her health journey, and now she wants to inspire others to live a healthier life!

NORFOLK, Va. — Trying to eat healthy is hard. If you're thinking about your health while on the go? Even harder. That's where the food truck Avocargo comes in.

Owner Shauntel Davis created Avocargo after going on her health journey.

"I was 250 pounds, I had lost 100 pounds, I helped my partner who was 400 pounds and lost 200 pounds," Davis said.

After experiencing her health journey, she decided to open a spot to help others with theirs.

"I would say traditional items with new trends," Davis said.

She says her food is a mix of Caribbean and Southern cuisines.

It is delicious, and you will be surprised to know that you are eating primarily plant-based items.

"I found plant-based items that I can make palatable," she said.

They aren't just palatable. They are delectable, from menu items like a collard greens egg roll to a sweet potato egg roll. They also serve chicken dishes.

"Our jerk bowls, if you like spicy or curry, we have traditional curry," Davis added.

She also has signature drinks to help improve your health too.

Make sure to try her ginger tea to help spark your energy.

"We have everything for everybody," Davis said.

She knows it's hard work to run your own business, but she also knows it's hard work to focus on your health. So she wants to give everyone an option that makes their lives easier.

"It's just good for the soul," she said with a laugh.

For Davis, her goal is to go day-by-day and achieve her goals while helping others do the same.

"I'm just excited for the future. I don't know where it's going to take me, but I'm happy, and I'm excited, and I'm here," she said.